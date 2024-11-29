Limuru Funeral Attack: Thang’wa Alleges Assassination Attempt, Gachagua Blames Security Withdrawal

Kiambu County Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa has accused goons of attempting an assassination on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a chaotic funeral event in Limuru on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The funeral, initially a solemn occasion, quickly descended into violence when a rowdy crowd began shaking the tent where Gachagua was seated with his allies, including Senator Thang’wa.

The unexpected disruption caused panic, forcing those inside the tent to flee in fear for their safety. Gachagua, Thang’wa, and other dignitaries were swiftly evacuated by their security personnel, who ushered them to safety.

Senator Thang’wa condemned the attack, calling it an assassination attempt but expressing relief that Gachagua was unharmed. He thanked Limuru residents for ensuring their safety, reassuring the public that such incidents would not intimidate them.

“It was an assassination attempt. But the People’s Deputy President is safe. Asanteni sana, watu wa Limuru, for ensuring our safety. We will not be intimidated or silenced—now we know!” Thang’wa posted on X after the incident.

Gachagua Blames Govt Security Withdrawal

Gachagua also weighed in on the attack, alleging that the withdrawal of his security by the government had been a deliberate move to leave him vulnerable. He explained that the government had recently removed the final aspects of his security, a decision linked to the impeachment process he is currently contesting.

“However we did not raise issue with this decision by government although expectations were that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve at, would be secured by government even after leaving office. However it now looks like the decision to withdraw my security was to leave me exposed to the kind of attack we have witnessed today,” Gachagua claimed.

Recalling the violent events during the funeral of Erastus Nduati, Gachagua described how the assailants, armed with stones, machetes, iron bars, and sticks, indiscriminately attacked mourners, including children. He added that a specific group of attackers followed him to his car, pelting it with rocks and iron bars. Gachagua and his entourage were forced to flee under a hail of stones as the violence intensified.

In his statement, Gachagua expressed his dismay over the government’s decision to withdraw his security, suggesting that it had exposed him to the violent attack. He also criticized the situation as a “sad state of affairs” and expressed particular sympathy for the grieving family who had to flee amidst their sorrow.

Gachagua implied that the government’s actions were complicit in orchestrating the attack, pointing to the deliberate nature of the violence.

Despite the traumatic experience, Gachagua reassured his supporters that he would continue to stand with Kenyans, regardless of the threats. He vowed not to be intimidated, emphasizing that such incidents of violence should never be repeated in the future.

“We will not be scared away from standing with Kenyans who need us to support them in their moments of need. We just expect such a terrible moment of shame will not be repeated,” he declared.