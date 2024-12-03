KTN Home and KTN News Merge Under Unified Brand

The Standard Group has announced the merger of KTN Home and KTN News, creating a single unified brand under the name ‘KTN.’

The rebranding, announced on Monday, December 2, aims to provide a more diverse and integrated content experience for its audience.

“Since 1990, KTN has been a beloved part of your lives, evolving into a heritage brand cherished by millions,” said the company in its announcement. “From hard-hitting news to captivating entertainment, we’ve been your trusted companion, amplifying voices and shaping stories that matter.”

Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga celebrated the station’s resilience, stating, “We have proven over the years that we can rebirth, reinvent, go through ups and downs, and still come back strong. We are here to stay.”

The revamped KTN will feature a wide range of programs, including in-depth news coverage, investigative reports, local dramas, Hollywood movies, talk shows, youth-focused content, and sports.

In 2015, KTN expanded its offerings by launching KTN News, Kenya’s first 24-hour news channel. This move was part of the Standard Group’s broader strategy to keep up with changing media consumption trends and technological advancements.

In 2021, KTN News underwent a major rebranding, introducing a new logo and emphasizing a “facts first” approach to journalism. The redesign aimed to attract a younger audience by incorporating a modern digital newsroom.

Despite its efforts, KTN and KTN News have faced significant challenges in recent years due to the rise of digital media, which shifted viewer preferences and led to declining revenues for traditional TV channels.

In response, the Standard Group began restructuring KTN News and KTN Farmers TV in late 2024, aiming to streamline operations and reduce costs. This restructuring led to approximately 300 layoffs within the organization.