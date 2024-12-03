Kenya Railways Modernizes Train Operations with Motorola Radios (Photos)

Kenya Railways has upgraded its Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) operations by installing state-of-the-art communication devices on train wagons.

The corporation announced that these devices will enhance safety and streamline communication between train operators and station staff, significantly improving operational efficiency.

The newly introduced devices include Motorola R7 portable radios and the Motorola DM4000e audio amplifiers, which are installed in train locomotives. These advanced two-way radios boast features such as water resistance, high-temperature tolerance, and long-range communication with crystal-clear audio reception.

Kenya Railways also provided training for staff from relevant departments during a familiarization session led by the device suppliers at its headquarters. This training ensured employees fully understood the capabilities and benefits of the new technology.

As part of the rollout, the devices have already been deployed on the Nairobi Commuter train service.

Charles Mutai, a Pointsman at Nairobi Central Railway Station, praised the devices, emphasizing their durability and superior performance in critical conditions.

“The devices are impressive, especially their advanced features like water resistance, tolerance to high temperatures and long-range communication with exceptionally clear audio reception,” Mutai said.

In related developments, Kenya Railways revealed plans to reopen the Nairobi-Kisumu railway line, which has been out of service since a landslide disrupted the tracks. The move is expected to restore connectivity to the lakeside city.