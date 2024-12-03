Gachagua Explains Why ‘Murima’ People Were “Very Happy” With Kalonzo

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that discussions with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka are underway, with plans to form an alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a TV interview on Sunday night, Gachagua praised Kalonzo and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa as capable leaders, emphasizing their shared vision for the future.

Although no formal agreement has been made yet, Gachagua highlighted that as like-minded individuals, they frequently engage in talks. He explained, “People who are like-minded talk to each other. You cannot discuss matters with others before you put your house in order,” adding, “We can definitely work together.”

Gachagua stressed that the people of Mt Kenya have listened to Kalonzo and appreciate his message, particularly his stance during the impeachment.

“The people of the mountain and I were very happy with the stand Kalonzo took during the impeachment,” he said.

Discussions are also underway to unite the Agikuyu, Embu, Meru, and Akamba (Gema) communities. Gachagua assured the region that they would provide clear political direction by early February 2025.

Gachagua also apologized for the political arrangement with President William Ruto, acknowledging that it did not meet expectations.

“Probably due to lack of experience, I committed the region to an arrangement that came to haunt us,” he said.

At the same time, Gachagua explained that he now understands why former President Uhuru Kenyatta did not support Ruto in the 2022 presidential race.

“Back then, I used to doubt the negative things Kenyatta would say about his deputy. But now, I’m happy that Ruto has confirmed them. I no longer have any doubt,” he said.

Gachagua mentioned that he does not regret supporting Ruto, describing the experience as painful but valuable.

“I’m now convinced that Ruto is not a man I would deal with as a Christian. Given the chance again, I would treat him as a politician. He has given me the opportunity to serve, to learn, and to know him better. I will make sure the people of Kenya come to know who he truly is.”