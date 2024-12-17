KRA Recovers KSh549 Million in Illicit Wealth Following Lifestyle Audits

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has recovered Kes.549 million in illicit wealth during the 2023-24 financial year following lifestyle audits on its employees.

A report from KRA revealed that 41 lifestyle audits were conducted, leading to the recovery of the illicit funds. The agency has also implemented other anti-corruption measures, such as profiling tax evaders and promoting a whole-of-government approach to enhance compliance and curb tax evasion.

In a related effort, between July and September 2024, KRA dismissed 25 employees for corruption, a sharp increase from just seven dismissals in the same period in 2023. During the same three months, the agency handled 84 disciplinary cases, more than double the 37 cases recorded in 2023.

The dismissed employees were involved in fraudulent activities, including facilitating the illegal clearance of cargo and manipulating tax returns to help taxpayers evade their obligations.

KRA’s spokesperson emphasized the agency’s commitment to transforming into a world-class institution with the highest standards of integrity and accountability. The dismissals are part of a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

To further strengthen its anti-corruption efforts, KRA has set up Corruption Prevention Committees (CPCs) to prevent malpractices within its operations. The CPCs meet quarterly to assess the implementation of the Public Service Integrity Programme (PSIP) and address emerging risks.

Additionally, KRA has embraced technology to tackle revenue leakages. One key innovation is iWhistle, a web-based platform allowing the public to anonymously report corruption and tax evasion. KRA credited iWhistle with recovering Kes.4.22 billion in the 2023-24 financial year.

To encourage whistleblowing, KRA introduced a reward system offering informers five percent of the recovered tax, capped at Kes.5 million per case. This initiative is part of the agency’s broader strategy to strengthen its anti-corruption measures.