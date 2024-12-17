Huldah Momanyi Plans to Link Minnesota and Nyamira for Development

Nyamira County and the U.S. State of Minnesota are set to collaborate on socio-economic development initiatives, , spearheaded by Kenyan-born U.S. politician Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley.

Momanyi, who recently became the first Kenyan immigrant elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, was welcomed to her home village of Nyamemiso in Kitutu Masaba Constituency on Friday for a celebratory homecoming. Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo described her election as a blessing for the county.

Momanyi began her visit with a courtesy call to Governor Nyaribo at his Nyamira Town office before proceeding to Nyambaria Boys High School, where the homecoming event took place.

During their meeting, Momanyi pledged to initiate partnerships between Minnesota and Nyamira, with a focus on economic development, healthcare, and cultural exchange.

“Our government has established policies for fostering relationships with external entities. I am confident we will find a shared path for collaboration with Minnesota to improve lives here at home,” Momanyi stated.

She emphasized the need for educational and cultural exchange programs to benefit learners and youths, alongside creating opportunities to promote business development.

Governor Nyaribo assured Momanyi of his administration’s support in facilitating the envisioned partnership. He commended her for her commitment to uplifting her home county.

“We are grateful to the people of your district for trusting you with leadership. That trust has brightened our development prospects, and we wish you continued success so we can also share in the fruits of your election,” Nyaribo said.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo, who also attended the event, encouraged women to embrace leadership roles, highlighting their potential to thrive in governance.

“This remarkable woman has made the Kisii community and Kenyans proud by winning a political seat in America,” Gisairo remarked.

The partnership between Nyamira and Minnesota is expected to open new opportunities for socio-economic growth and cultural exchange.