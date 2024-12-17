Gachagua Reveals Retired Officers Volunteered to Provide His Security

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that retired officers have volunteered to provide security for his homes following an alleged assassination attempt in Limuru.

Speaking on Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi show, Gachagua stated that his official security team had been withdrawn since the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u in Embu County on November 16, 2024.

According to Gachagua, his security now consists of former officers who offered their services following the November 28, 2024, incident in Limuru.

“I’m being guarded by volunteers who are retired officers. Some served in KWS, others in KFS,” he said. “After the Limuru attack, about 300 people from different places came forward to protect me, and above all, God is watching over us. He is the head of all security forces.”

Gachagua insisted that the attack on his team during the funeral in Limuru was a planned attempt on his life. He described how, with no security present, young men searched for him, shouting “hit the head”.

“In Limuru, I had no security. It was God who protected me because the plan was to assassinate me. Young men came and removed the tent poles, searching for me. They were Kikuyus, shouting ‘gutha mutwe’ (hit the head),” Gachagua claimed.

He further described how the attackers surrounded his car, hitting it from all sides.

“Four young men shielded me, preventing any poles or stones from hitting me. One of the young men was injured and is currently hospitalized,” Gachagua explained.

The former Deputy President believes the attacks are politically motivated, linked to his outspoken criticism of President William Ruto’s government and his public engagements since being ousted from office.

Looking ahead, Gachagua revealed that he plans to make a major political announcement in 2025 regarding his future political direction.