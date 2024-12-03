Lake Nakuru Pollution: Governor Kihika Faces Arrest Calls

A lobby group has demanded the arrest of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, accusing her of failing to curb pollution in Lake Nakuru.

Baboon Project Kenya told Justice Anthony Ombwayo that Governor Kihika and James Ng’ang’a, managing director of Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services, have not enforced a court order issued in September to address the pollution.

The lobby group claims toxic industrial waste continues to be discharged into the Lake Nakuru Basin, posing severe risks to wildlife. They argued that baboons in Nakuru National Park, which depend on the lake for water, face significant health hazards due to the contamination.

On September 24, Justice Ombwayo referenced a report showing that organic pollution from domestic wastewater, storm runoff, and industrial activities had significantly deteriorated the lake’s water quality.

The Environment and Land Court judge ruled that the petition was justified, noting that the county government had neglected its responsibility to protect the environment, particularly Lake Nakuru.

The court issued a mandatory order requiring the county government and Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services to identify alternative disposal sites for toxic industrial waste.

However, Governor Kihika, through county secretary Samuel Mwangi Mwaura, opposed the accusations.

Mr. Mwaura argued that the governor is not directly responsible for the operations of the water company. “The petitioner has not and cannot prove any element of contempt against the governor,” he stated in his submission.

The court will issue its ruling on the application on January 31, with the spotlight on the county government’s environmental accountability.

Lake Nakuru, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to face threats from unchecked pollution, raising concerns about its ecological and wildlife health.