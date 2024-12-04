Joho Reacts to Leaked Phone Number and Slams Kenyans Praying for Leaders’ Death

Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho recently became the latest political leader to receive “greetings” from Kenyans after his phone number was leaked online.

Joho revealed that he received several calls late at night, with some individuals sending small amounts of money.

Responding to those who leaked his number, Joho said, “They came after me last night, claiming they would greet me and send me Ksh 1. Please, return today with Ksh 100 or Ksh 200 each. I’m waiting for that money.”

The former Mombasa Governor also took the opportunity to urge Kenyans to be more patriotic and respectful. “The country cannot be run like that. You sit on the internet and act unpatriotically,” Joho lamented.

Joho Calls for Patriotic Support of Raila Odinga’s AU Bid

Joho further addressed Kenyans who are not supporting Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union (AU) chairmanship. He called out the lack of support as disrespectful, stating, “Like Junet said, I am an expert. Why would I sit online with a Kenyan who has no future and knows nothing, yet they say Raila Odinga must fall? The same person has the audacity to speak about the African Union (AU).”

He continued, “How unpatriotic can you be that even when one of you has an opportunity to lead, you go against them? We will come for you,” Joho warned.

Slams Kenyans Praying for Leaders’ Death

Joho also cautioned Kenyans who pray for the death of leaders, warning that the government would track them down. He pointed out that many investors are influenced by online discussions, and this type of behavior harms Kenya.

“This is the only country where people go on social media to create graves and pray for leaders to die. You have become experts on everything,” Joho said.

The CS explained that his response was driven by his recent trip to New York, where he learned that 90 percent of investment discussions are influenced by social media.

“Let me tell you why I have decided to respond: when I went to New York, 90 percent of investment conversations were informed by some participation on social media,” Joho added.