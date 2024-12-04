Junet Mohamed Proposes Ending Public Participation in Development Projects

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has called for the removal of public participation as a mandatory step in implementing development projects, arguing that it impedes progress on critical national initiatives.

Speaking in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, during a development tour with President William Ruto, Junet criticized the constitutional requirement, saying it often derails multi-billion-shilling projects that could significantly benefit Kenyans.

“The government is elected to serve its citizens, yet it is repeatedly hindered because it must seek permission from Kenyans, civil society, the Judiciary, Parliament, and religious organizations. When will the government actually work?” Junet posed on Monday.

The event featured notable leaders and officials, including Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and several MPs from the Coast region.

Junet’s remarks sparked debate over the balance between public oversight and the efficient execution of development projects. He highlighted the recent cancellation of agreements with India’s Adani Group as an example of how public participation requirements stall progress.

He criticized the cancellation of the Adani deal, which halted the refurbishment of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), calling it a major setback.

“This thing of asking for permission from everyone must end. Our airport is in a poor state; investors came from outside to help us refurbish the airport, [but] the President said if citizens don’t want it, we have to drop it,” Junet said.

The outspoken lawmaker also defended the Adani Group, pointing out that the same conglomerate is successfully upgrading airports in Tanzania without facing resistance.

“Those who were making noise, give us alternatives now because the airport must be upgraded. In Tanzania, they are working with the same investor to improve their airport. Does that mean Tanzanians are mad?” Junet questioned.