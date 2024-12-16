Doctors to Hold Monday Protests in Nairobi Ahead of Major Nationwide Strike

Doctors in Nairobi will today hold a peaceful demonstration to protest delays in the implementation of a return-to-work formula (RTWF) and collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) signed after their May 2024 strike.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) announced that the protest aims to pressure the government to fulfill long-standing agreements made with the union. These agreements include a CBA signed on June 30, 2017, and a Return-To-Work Formula (RTWF) agreed upon on May 8, 2024.

The union has voiced concerns that the government’s failure to implement these agreements has severely impacted doctors’ welfare and hampered health services in both public and private sectors.

KMPDU Secretary General, Dr. Davji Atellah, detailed the protest route in a formal letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. The demonstration will begin at 8 a.m. at Kenyatta National Hospital, proceeding to Nairobi Hospital, the Ministry of Health offices at Afya House, and finally, Parliament Buildings. The letter was also sent to key security offices, including the Regional Police Commander for Nairobi Region and the OCS offices at Central and Kilimani Police Stations.

In addition to the demonstration, KMPDU has reaffirmed plans to begin a nationwide doctors’ strike on December 22, 2024. Dr. Atellah made the announcement during a meeting with doctors at Kakamega County Referral Hospital, citing the government’s ongoing failure to deliver on its promises.

“The government has repeatedly ignored court orders, violated CBAs, and disregarded RTWF agreements,” said Dr. Atellah. “The medical fraternity has had enough. We will strike today, not tomorrow. From midnight on December 22, 2024, we will take to the streets and stay at home. The time for empty negotiations has passed.”

The KMPDU’s frustration stems from the government’s inability to address critical issues, which has left medical professionals with no choice but to take industrial action.

“We demand the government honor its promises and implement our agreements,” Dr. Atellah added, emphasizing that the strike is a final step after the government’s continued neglect of the agreements.

