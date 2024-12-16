Nairobi Land Fraud Cartel Leader Captured After Two-Week Manhunt

Detectives from the Operations Directorate have arrested Brian Otiende Anyanga, a serial fraud suspect and the alleged ringleader of a notorious land fraud cartel operating in Nairobi.

According to detectives, this gang has been issuing fake lease certificates while pretending to work at the Nairobi County Lands Registry, causing significant losses to landowners and developers across the capital.

Brian’s arrest follows the recent capture of his accomplice, Lawrence Martins Ochieng, who was involved in a land fraud case in which a victim nearly lost two prime parcels of land in Nairobi’s Pumwani area. The fraudsters provided fake documents posing as genuine certificates of lease, resulting in the victim losing over Kes.553,000, although the crime was intercepted in time.

Upon learning that Ochieng had been apprehended by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on December 2, Brian went into hiding in his Buruburu residence. However, after a two-week manhunt, detectives apprehended him on Saturday, December 14.

Brian, who is also facing an ongoing gold scam case and is out on bond, will be arraigned at Milimani Law Courts today(Monday, December 15).

Meanwhile, detectives are analyzing several suspicious land documents seized during the investigation to determine if any officials at the Lands Registry were complicit in the fraud.

The investigation continues to unravel more details of the cartel’s operations.