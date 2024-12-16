Govt to Recruit 5,000 Police Officers, Announce New Interior CS – DP Kindiki

The Kenyan government will recruit 5,000 police officers in March 2025, ending a two-year recruitment hiatus.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki made the announcement on Sunday, December 15, during an interdenominational service in Lodwar, Turkana County.

Kindiki explained that the recruitment aims to bolster security nationwide, particularly in volatile regions such as northeastern Kenya.

“We have employed additional officers in the Kenya Defence Forces, and even for police officers whose recruitment was delayed, we will begin hiring about 5,000 officers in March,” he said.

Addressing unemployment, the Deputy President noted the government’s focus on creating job opportunities in both the public and informal sectors.

“We are trying to create more job opportunities in the public sector and the informal sectors,” he added.

Kindiki also disclosed that President William Ruto is expected to announce a new Cabinet Secretary for Interior soon. He pledged to work closely with the incoming CS to build on the progress made during his time as Interior Minister.

“We are praying for a new Interior CS who will soon be announced, and we will collaborate closely to build on the strides we made earlier,” Kindiki stated.