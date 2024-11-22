Waziri Supercup 2024: celebration of sport and helping people in need

The Waziri Supercup is in full swing as we await the playoff matches of Kenya’s main amateur tournament.

The tournament is growing in popularity

“I thank God and 1xBet for making all of this possible. I thank the locals for the incredible support and the media for the coverage.

I’m looking forward to the round of 16 matches,” says Salim Waziri, founder and organizer of the tournament:

The Waziri Supercup is growing rapidly. This year, 24 teams are taking part in the men’s football tournament, which is 8 more than in 2023.

Progress in the level of play and popularity among fans were the main criteria for selecting the newcomers.

The 36 group stage games of the men’s tournament were played at 6 locations, and interest in the Waziri Supercup among fans and media grew significantly.

This was also due to the participation of well-known football players: Victor Opondo (Kenya Commercial Bank), Hassan Beja and Ronald Sichenje (both play for A.F.C. Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League), and Collins Sichenje (Serbian Vojvodina).

Creative approach to the draw

An extraordinary event was the draw for the competition, which was held by a Member of Parliament and Secretary General of the Football Kenya Federation.

He was assisted by representatives of the global betting company 1xBet, the official partner of the tournament.

The draw for the 24 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams was carried out according to the aquarium principle: the teams chose their groups by lottery.

“This year’s draw was interesting and fair. It gave each team a chance to feel the excitement and responsibility to their fans,” Salim Waziri said.

The most interesting part is yet to come as 16 teams will play in the knockout stage of the Waziri Supercup 2024.

At the same time, rugby, basketball and women’s football competitions will be held.

What prizes are the participants competing for?

1xBet made sure to maximize the motivation of the participants of the Waziri Supercup 2024. Thanks to the sponsorship of Africa’s top bookmaker, the prize pool has increased.

Men’s football:

1 place – 50,000 Kshs

2 place – 30,000 Kshs

3 place – 20,000 Kshs

Rugby:

1 place – 10,000 Kshs

2 place – 8,000 Kshs

3 place – 5,000 Kshs

Basketball:

1 place – 10,000 Kshs

2 place – 8,000 Kshs

3 place – 5,000 Kshs

Women’s football:

1 place – 10,000 Kshs

2 place – 5,000 Kshs

The reliable bookmaker’s social mission

“For us, the Waziri Supercup is more than sport. It’s a platform for social change and support for the countries we operate in,” a 1xBet spokesperson said.

The reliable bookmaker has never limited its involvement to the sports part. 1xBet supports the policy of inclusiveness and helps to develop entrepreneurship.

The company didn’t forget to help people in need either.

Here’s what they received:

1500 food packs

3000 hygiene kits for women in rural areas

100 wheelchairs

Besides, 1xBet doesn’t forget about young people and helped some aspiring entrepreneurs to open a car wash.

Unite and grow with the Waziri Supercup!

The Waziri Supercup isn’t just a sporting event, but a tool for social change in the region.

The tournament brings communities together and helps to popularize sport in the country.

