Lecturers’ Strike Continues, Union Confirms, Despite Accepting Ksh4.3bn Offer

The lecturers’ strike shows no signs of ending, despite the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) accepting the Ksh4.3 billion offer from the National Treasury to implement the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga confirmed the acceptance of the Ksh4.3 billion but stated that the union would only call off the strike once the government commits to paying the remaining Ksh5.4 billion required to fully implement the Return to Work Formula (RTWF), which totals Ksh9.7 billion.

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, Wasonga insisted that the balance of Ksh5.4 billion should be paid in two installments: half in the 2025/2026 financial year and the remainder in 2026/2027.

“The strike is on until we get the Sh 9.7 billion. We will take the Sh4.3 billion and in turn the government must tell us how we are getting the Sh5.4 billion and it must be done voluntarily,” Wasonga emphasized.

He urged UASU members to continue striking until the funds are deposited into their accounts, stressing that the government must make the payments voluntarily.

“I want to tell UASU members, strike until you get money in your bank account,” he said.