Waruguru Defends Gachagua, Slams Critics of Mount Kenya’s Silence

Former Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru expressed strong support for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, asserting that he has paid the price for her generation.

Speaking to a congregation at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi, Waruguru pointed out that Gachagua, who lost his position after being impeached by both the Senate and National Assembly, has faced challenges similar to those endured by past leaders, including former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

Waruguru reassured Gachagua that he was not alone, stressing that the people of the Mount Kenya region continue to support him through every step of his journey.

In reference to Gachagua’s ouster, Waruguru emphasized the importance of being prepared to face challenges in pursuit of positive outcomes.

“There’s nothing good that will come if you’re not ready to pay a price. You’ve paid a price for my generation. Mzee Kibaki paid a price some 20 years ago, Uhuru Kenyatta paid his price. I want to tell you my brother that you are not alone,” she said.

Waruguru also urged the Mount Kenya region to reject any disparaging remarks regarding Gachagua’s ouster. She warned that the region’s silence should not be mistaken for ignorance of the situation.

“When you see this people quiet, they are not quiet because they don’t know what is happening in this country. Watu wakiona tumenyamaza waache kushinda wametuambia sisi ni waoga, we are not going to allow you to take us to that path of incitement, making ridicule of our community, nobody is going to incite us against our community, we have invested in this country and over beyond we are into the diaspora and every corner of the world,” she added.