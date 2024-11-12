Elusive Car Theft Syndicate Member Arrested After Police Chase

Police have arrested a notorious cross-border car theft dealer, identified as Muchiri, who has reportedly eluded law enforcement for years.

Officers from Loitoktok Police Station apprehended the suspect during a routine patrol after spotting him driving a stolen white Toyota Dyna mini-truck, registration number KCG 508Q. When officers approached, Muchiri abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee. A swift chase ensued, ending in his capture.

Following his arrest, police identified him as a key figure in an organized car theft syndicate that targets unsuspecting vehicle owners. This group reportedly smuggles stolen vehicles across borders, where they are sold at low prices.

Further investigation revealed that Muchiri had stolen the truck from 32-year-old Evans Havi, whom he allegedly drugged and left unconscious at Kalii Guest House before taking off with the vehicle.

Police are holding Muchiri at Loitoktok Police Station for further questioning as detectives prepare to present him in court. Meanwhile, the recovered vehicle is being held as evidence.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations warns the public to remain vigilant, noting that criminals increasingly use tactics such as drugging victims to commit their crimes.