Police Capture Administrator of Telegram KCSE Exam Leakage Group in Kisii

On Sunday, detectives from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), in collaboration with their Masaba North counterparts, arrested a notorious exam fraudster in Kisii County.

The suspect, who ran the ‘KCSE 2024 Leakage Group’ on Telegram, was apprehended after a detailed surveillance operation.

Sleuths tracked the suspect to his residence in Masaba North, where they ambushed and arrested him. A search of his premises led to the discovery of a mobile phone and a laptop, tools he allegedly used to exploit parents and students involved in cheating.

The suspect now faces charges for possessing unauthorized materials, contrary to Section 27(1) of the KNEC Act No. 29 of 2021 (Revised 2019). The Act stipulates that anyone in possession of exam papers or related materials without lawful excuse commits an offense and may face up to ten years in prison, a fine of up to two million shillings, or both.

Police are also targeting other individuals engaged in similar fraudulent activities, extorting money from students and parents.

The authorities said they continue to investigate and pursue those responsible for undermining the integrity of the exams.