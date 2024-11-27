Nairobi’s Road Infrastructure Overhaul Begins with Tenders for Key Projects

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has officially launched the rehabilitation of Nairobi’s road infrastructure by issuing tenders for major road repairs. This initiative aligns with President William Ruto’s commitment to enhancing Nairobi’s road network, following discussions with national government agencies and the Nairobi City County Government.

Among the roads listed in KURA’s tender notice for rehabilitation is the Savannah-Stage 17 Bridge Road, a project the President promised during a church service in Soweto. Other roads in the tender include Jogoo Road and Landhies Road, which will also undergo significant repairs to improve traffic flow and road safety.

The tender documents are now available on the Public Procurement Information Portal and KURA’s official website for interested contractors.

Governor Johnson Sakaja confirmed the extensive roadwork ahead and reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving Nairobi’s infrastructure across various sectors. He announced that the road rehabilitation would begin in December and will be carried out in three phases.

Sakaja also highlighted ongoing projects in the Central Business District (CBD) and other areas of Nairobi.

“Mfangano Lane in the lower CBD is already complete, and we are progressing with crucial projects like the Haile Selassie Service Road, Utalii Lane, and Moi Avenue Service Road,” Sakaja stated.

“This marks the beginning of a comprehensive plan to improve roads both in the CBD and across our estates.”

Nairobi’s County Executive for Mobility and Works, Ibrahim Auma, assured the public of continuous progress.

“In Nyayo Highrise Ward, we are upgrading access roads, and we are also constructing the Roysambu Primary School Access Road and Lenana B Road in Ngando Ward,” Auma said.

Sakaja also announced stricter enforcement in areas like Kilimani and Kileleshwa, where developers must rehabilitate adjacent roads before receiving occupancy certificates.