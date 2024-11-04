KUCCPS Opens Applications for 29 Courses at Kenya Medical Training College

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened additional admission slots for 29 courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

In an announcement on Sunday, November 3, KUCCPS announced available slots consisting of nine certificate courses and 21 diploma courses, which are offered across various campuses nationwide.

Students with a minimum mean grade of C or C- can apply, depending on the specific course they wish to pursue.

Among the certificate programs, students can apply for Community Health Assistant, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Emergency Technician, Medical Engineering, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine, and Public Health, all of which require a mean grade of C-. Those with a mean grade of D+ can pursue a certificate in Nutrition and Dietetics, while a diploma in the same field is open to students who achieve a mean grade of C-.

Most diploma courses require a mean grade of C plain, with some programs available at only one campus. For instance, the Community Health diploma is exclusively offered at the Mosoriot Campus, while the Health Promotion diploma is available only at the Nyahururu Campus.

The Kenya Registered Nursing diploma can be pursued at Mathare, and Orthopaedic Technology is offered at Port Reitz. Both Mortuary Science and Radiography and Imaging are available solely at the Mombasa Campus. Additionally, 15 other diploma programs are offered at various county campuses throughout the nation.

Interested applicants should apply through the KUCCPS student portal at students.kuccps.net. The application deadline is November 10, 2024.

For assistance, applicants can contact the KUCCPS call center at 0205137400 or 0723954927 or visit the KUCCPS website at www.kuccps.net.