Popularization of mobile and internet connectivity in Kenya in 2024

Kenya has undergone a major technological change over the past few decades. Smartphones have become more accessible and widespread, and internet infrastructure has expanded.

Millions of Kenyans have discovered the digital world, which has triggered a revolution in different aspects of their daily lives.

Smartphones are no longer just a means of communication, they are now used for business, learning, entertainment.

Kenya is a leader in the use of digital technology in Africa and is likely to continue to grow in this direction.

Technological advances will help Kenya find new growth opportunities.

Cell phone development in Kenya

Cell phones and smartphones are used everywhere in the country, from cities to rural areas.

However, Kenyans are buying powerful mobile devices as well.

Tips on how to choose a gaming smartphone have become more relevant over the past few years. Experts predict that more Kenyans will buy smartphones and use the internet, leading to an increase in digital literacy in the country.

According to the GSMA organization, at the beginning of 2024, the number of mobile users was 66.04 million.

It should be taken into account that people often use multiple connections. For example, one for work and another for personal purposes. Therefore, the number of mobile connections tends to exceed the total population.

In January 2024, the number of mobile connections exceeded the number of residents of the republic by 118.7%.

The growth in the number of connections for the year amounted to 1.8 million or 2.8%. The largest mobile operator in Kenya is Safaricom, the number of users of this provider exceeds 44 million.

The second place is occupied by Airtel (over 19 million subscribers) and the third place is occupied by Telcom (over 1 million users).

Social media in Kenya

GeoPoll conducted a study to determine the number of social media users in Africa.

The results showed that the availability of mobile devices has led to an increase in the popularity of social media among the young population.

The dominant application among Kenyans is Facebook.

Users use it to socialize, get up-to-date news and entertainment. 82% of Kenyans use Facebook. The second most popular app is Tik Tok, it has 62% of users among Kenyans. Instagram ranked third with 57%.

Twitter (52%) and LinkedIn (28%) took the fourth and fifth places. These high figures indicate the strong growth of social media in Kenya.

