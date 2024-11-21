CS Duale Responds to Brutal Assault of Firewood Collector in Kwale County

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has directed the Chief Conservator of Forests to immediately suspend all Kenya Forest Service (KFS) rangers involved in the brutalization of a man collecting firewood in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County.

The disturbing incident, captured on video and circulated online, shows the rangers accusing the man of illegally fetching firewood from a protected forest. One officer is heard commenting, “Today is Friday, you should have gone to the mosque to pray, but you are here stealing firewood.”

The video then shows the officers forcibly making the man lie on the ground, after which a female officer strikes him several times. The man’s painful groans are heard as he is whipped. Another officer warns, “This will make you stop fetching firewood from this forest. We are killing you so that you do not disturb us again.”

On Tuesday, KFS condemned the incident and confirmed the suspension of one ranger involved.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, CS Duale acknowledged KFS’s action but pointed out that more than one ranger was involved in the incident. He directed the Chief Conservator to immediately suspend the remaining rangers involved, following established procedures.

“It is clear from the video that more than one ranger was involved. I therefore direct the Chief Conservator of Forests to immediately interdict the rest of the rangers involved in accordance with established procedures,” CS Duale stated.

He further emphasized, “In as much as the government is firm in its determination to end all forms of forest crimes including illegal logging, such brutal acts that are clearly a violation of human dignity and rights cannot be condoned.”