Passaris Blasts Diaspora Kenyans for Targeting Ruto

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has called on Kenyans living abroad to stop criticizing President William Ruto and his flagship projects. She defended Ruto’s efforts and urged citizens to show patience as the Kenya Kwanza administration works to fulfill its manifesto.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Passaris stressed that no other president in Kenya’s history has taken office under such challenging circumstances.

“I want to tell Kenyans who are out there, especially the ones who are abroad and probably have never even voted, and don’t even send any taxes to Kenya. We have many Kenyans who live abroad and they make so much noise and keep branding the president a liar,” Passaris said.

She praised Ruto for his focus and resilience despite facing numerous obstacles beyond his control.

“There is no one who can make a promise and be able to deliver it when things that are beyond his control come into play. We have to understand that the president has only been in office since 2022. From 2022, I have to commend and celebrate him for being a very hardworking and focused president,” Passaris added.

Passaris noted that Ruto’s dedication has even attracted the interest of former Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, who agreed to collaborate in a broad-based government.

“The president has launched housing projects across the country, and the housing committee has also commissioned markets. While some may not need housing, millions of Kenyans in informal settlements do. I am proud that he fought for the housing tax because we needed a tax dedicated to this cause,” she stated.

She also defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s universal healthcare initiative, led by the Social Health Authority, as a critical step toward ensuring all Kenyans can access medical services.

Passaris criticized high-income earners for paying minimal contributions to the now-defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) while expecting universal healthcare to succeed.

“A member of Parliament or a businessman earning a million shillings cannot justify paying Ksh500 for NHIF and expecting universal healthcare to work. Universal healthcare means anyone in this country should be able to walk into a hospital, receive treatment, access medicine, and find doctors and nurses available,” she said.

Passaris further reiterated her support for increased taxes, arguing that they are essential to achieving critical national goals.