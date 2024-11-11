Omanga Appointed to LAP FUND Board After Declining Nairobi Rivers Commission Role

Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has been appointed to the board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAP FUND), alongside Samuel Kariuki Maina and Beatrice Kones.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced the appointments, effective November 8, 2024, in a Gazette notice. The three appointees will serve a three-year term, as stipulated under Section 5(1)(a) of the Local Authorities Provident Fund Act.

The Gazette notice states: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 5 (1) (a) of the Local Authorities Provident Fund Act, as read together with Section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning appoints Samwel Kariuki Maina, Beatrice Kones, and Millicent Nyaboke to be members of the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund for three (3) years, with effect from November 8, 2024.”

Established in 1960, LAP FUND is one of Kenya’s oldest retirement schemes, serving over 70,000 members. The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) regulates it, while the LAP FUND board oversees its policies and strategies to ensure sustainable growth and effective fund management.

Omanga’s appointment follows her decision to decline a role in the Nairobi Rivers Commission, which President William Ruto had offered her to replace former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. She cited personal reasons for stepping down.

On October 29, Ruto revoked her appointment and appointed Josephat Abaga Fan Sagero to the commission.