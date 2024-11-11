‘It’s time for revenge!’ Booker Omole slams Kenyan leaders, calls for the youth to take up power

Communist Party of Kenya Vice-Chairman Booker Omole has continued with his push to pressure the government as he seeks to recruit more youth into power and inspire the masses to embrace uncompromising leadership.

The firebrand, who has lately become a Pan-African sensation with his radical messaging, revolutionary talk and fiery speeches, on Sunday, November 10, spoke at the historic Jacaranda Gardens where he marshalled the masses and censured the government for the wanton killing and arrest of Kenya’s youth.

Donning his signature militant attire, Omole charged the crowd, calling for Kenyans to bestow dignity on the lost souls who were murdered by the police during the anti-government protests while at the same time reiterating his message of revenge against the perpetrators of injustice onto the Kenyan people.

“We have to revenge, because those who kill us, steal from us and abduct us when they’re in power, we are taking political power to arrest them, confiscate their wealth and jail them. That is the revenge,” he said.

“70 young people were murdered by this regime. The future of our young people was stolen by this regime. The temporary peace that has been brought in Kenya is for the rích, not for poor people. There is no peace for poor people. This is the peace for the businessmen. That’s why we are talking about revenge!”

A charged Omole continued to educate the masses on the perils of tribalism, pointing out specific junctures in the history of the country where tribe failed to benefit the people whose tribesman was in power.

“Tribe is a tool to divide people,” he said. “We had Kenyatta, Kibaki and Uhuru, but the majority of Kikuyus remain poor and landless. In Taita Taveta, the majority of squatters are Kikuyu, the people being murdered in Mpeketoni are Kikuyu.”

“The politics of tribalism will not take us anywhere. The only way that these criminals have been able to stay in power is because they can manipulate us, deceive us and divide us based on age and tribe. The truth is, the rich are managing this country for the benefit of the rich and the rich alone.”

As the thousands of youth agreed to his every word, Omole also took time to urge the Kenyan youth to seize political power, adding that, to successfully effect change in the country, the youth needed to be at the forefront of leadership if peace were to be realised.

“We must give dignity to all who were murdered by the police. And the only way to do it is to take political power. We have erected a huge mural for Rex Maasai and another one for Bob Njagi , who was held in detention for 31 days….”

Omole, who this week is gearing up for a historic national Congress of the Communist Party of Kenya, also did not fail to point out the disparities between the rich and poor in Kenya, reminding supporters that Kenya’s rich, most of whom have taken up leadership positions, were acting on their own behalf and not for the people who elected them.

“Ruto’s illegitimate government was collapsing were it not for Raila Odinga. Let the poor people rise up and take political power. Without political power we are hopeless,” he said.

Booker’s unrepentant message comes just days before he convenes thousands of Kenyans in Nairobi for the much-anticipated National Congress. The Congress is expected to draw tens of high-profile leaders from across the World, all united under the Communist Party of Kenya ideals.