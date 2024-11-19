NYS Offers 217 High-Paying Job Opportunities for Male Graduates in Saudi Arabia

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced 217 job openings for its male graduates, inviting applications for positions with a Saudi Arabia-based company. The job opportunities focus on skilled professionals specializing in heavy machinery maintenance and repair.

In an advertisement released on Sunday, November 17, NYS shared details of the job openings, urging former trainees to apply for these exciting positions. The company, which has not been named, is looking for qualified professionals in several specialized fields to fill these vacancies.

Job Opportunities and Requirements

The positions available include roles for Heavy Equipment Mechanics, Heavy Equipment Electricians, Generator Technicians, and Automotive AC Technicians, each with distinct requirements and qualifications.

1. Heavy Equipment Mechanics (60 Positions)

NYS is seeking 60 qualified Heavy Equipment Mechanics, offering a competitive salary range between 1,700 to 2,100 Saudi Riyals (approximately Ksh58,360 to Ksh72,091).

Successful candidates will be responsible for performing both Preventive and Corrective Maintenance on AMHEC equipment, with a focus on mobile cranes. The ideal candidate will have:

A diploma or Trade Test in Mechanical Engineering, Construction Plant Mechanics, or a related field

Over 10 years of experience working with heavy equipment, especially cranes

Ability to read, write, and speak English fluently

A valid passport for international travel and a current certificate of good conduct

A positive attitude and strong work ethic

2. Heavy Equipment Electricians (65 Positions)

There are 65 positions available for Heavy Equipment Electricians, with a salary range of 1,700 to 2,100 Saudi Riyals (approximately Ksh58,360 to Ksh72,091).

The role requires candidates to service, repair, overhaul, and replace electrical components such as starter motors, alternators, monitors, displays, and camera systems on heavy equipment. Candidates must possess strong electrical knowledge and have:

A diploma or grade test in Electrical Engineering or a related field

At least 10 years of experience working with heavy equipment, including Mobile Cranes

Proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking English

A valid passport for international travel and a current certificate of good conduct

A positive attitude and strong work ethic

3. Generator Technicians (62 Positions)

For Generator Technicians, NYS has advertised 62 vacancies, with a salary range of Ksh58,360 to Ksh72,091.

The role involves inspecting, diagnosing, and repairing various diesel generators and low to medium-voltage systems. Technicians must ensure services are carried out safely and professionally. The ideal candidate should have:

A diploma, certificate, or grade test in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering

At least 10 years of experience in generator systems, particularly Cummins, CAT, and Perkins models

A thorough understanding of Electric Diagrams, excitation system analysis, and AVR mechanisms

Ability to read, write, and speak English fluently

A valid passport for international travel and a current certificate of good conduct

4. Automotive AC Technicians (30 Positions)

NYS is also hiring 30 Automotive AC Technicians with a salary range of 1,300 to 1,700 Saudi Riyals (approximately Ksh44,628 to Ksh58,360).

The successful candidates will be responsible for diagnosing, repairing, and maintaining air conditioning systems in heavy machinery, trucks, and light vehicles. Applicants should have:

A diploma, certificate, or grade test in Electrical Engineering or a related field

Experience working with AC systems in heavy equipment, trucks, or light vehicles

Proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking English

A valid passport for international travel and a current certificate of good conduct

A positive attitude and strong work ethic

How to Apply

Selected candidates will be offered a 2-year renewable contract after completing a 3-month probation period. The job package includes a food allowance of SAR 300 (approximately Ksh10,298), accommodation, transport, medical insurance, an employment visa, and a joining air ticket. Working hours are 8 hours per day, 6 days a week.

Candidates who meet the qualifications are invited to apply by filling out the application form on the NYS website.

Application Deadline: Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Interview Dates: Formal interviews are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24, 2024, in Nairobi.

Candidates who meet the job qualifications will receive further details on the interview location and time, as stated in the NYS advertisement.