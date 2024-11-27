New Rules Require All Used Vehicles in Kenya to Meet 8-Year Age Cap

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has announced a ban on importing second-hand vehicles registered in 2017, effective January 1, 2025. To avoid rejection, importers must ensure these vehicles arrive in the country by December 31, 2024.

This move aligns with the Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles (KS 1515:2000), which enforces an eight-year age limit on imported vehicles. KEBS confirmed that the regulation applies to all importers, including returning residents, diplomatic staff, and the general public.

According to KEBS, only right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2018, will qualify for importation starting in 2025.

“In compliance with Kenya Standards, we are enforcing the eight-year age limit on all used motor vehicles entering Kenya. This is aimed at improving road safety and ensuring better-quality vehicles on our roads,” stated John Mwangi, KEBS Director of Quality Assurance.

The updated regulations also introduce stricter certification requirements. Vehicles from countries with KEBS inspection agencies, such as Japan, the UK, the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, and South Africa, must secure a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR) from an approved service provider. CoRs for vehicles registered in 2017 will remain valid only until December 31, 2024.

KEBS warned that vehicles registered in 2017 arriving after the deadline will be rejected, with importers shouldering the costs.

The agency emphasized that these measures aim to align Kenya’s vehicle inspection standards with international practices and reduce the importation of outdated and substandard vehicles. KEBS urged all importers to comply with the new rules to avoid costly delays and rejections at the port of entry.