27 New Sub-Counties Gazetted to Improve Service Delivery

The government has officially gazetted 27 new sub-counties to improve citizens’ access to government services and enhance regional administration.

Along with the sub-counties, the gazette includes 59 divisions, 170 locations, and 322 sub-locations, aimed at addressing local security concerns.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, acting as the Interior CS, confirmed in a notice that the government has now established 578 new administrative units across the country. Mudavadi explained that the creation of these units responds to population growth and the need to meet the ministerial 2:1 ratio for administrative officers.

The newly gazetted sub-counties include:

Magarini South (formerly Magarini), Magarini North , Kokane (headquarters – Assa), Akachiu , Maua (formerly Igembe South), Tharaka West (headquarters – Kibung’a), Mukothima , Ndithini (headquarters – Kiatineni Market), Nuu (headquarters – Nuu Trading Centre), and Zombe (formerly Mutitu Sub County).

(formerly Magarini), , (headquarters – Assa), , (formerly Igembe South), (headquarters – Kibung’a), , (headquarters – Kiatineni Market), (headquarters – Nuu Trading Centre), and (formerly Mutitu Sub County). Illeret , Engineer , Soin (headquarters – Kipsitet), Sigowet (formerly Soin Sigowet, headquarters – Chepkemel), Kolowa (headquarters – Kolowa), Baringo West (headquarters – Barwesa), Mukutani (headquarters – Mukutani), Tiaty Central (formerly Tiaty West, headquarters – Chemolingot), and Samburu West (headquarters – Loosuk).

, , (headquarters – Kipsitet), (formerly Soin Sigowet, headquarters – Chepkemel), (headquarters – Kolowa), (headquarters – Barwesa), (headquarters – Mukutani), (formerly Tiaty West, headquarters – Chemolingot), and (headquarters – Loosuk). Saboti, North East Kano (headquarters – Masogo), Ndhiwa East (headquarters – Ombo), Ndhiwa West (formerly Ndhiwa), Siaya West (headquarters – Uranga), Embakasi East, Embakasi West, and Embakasi North.

In February, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, then Interior CS, announced that these new units in 31 counties would be managed by National Administration officers, including Regional Commissioners, County Commissioners, Sub-County Commissioners, Assistant County Commissioners, Chiefs, and their assistants.