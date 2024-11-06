New Arrest in Willis Ayieko Murder Case: Detectives Capture Bodaboda Rider

Detectives have arrested another suspect in the murder investigation of Willis Ayieko Onyango, a former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo.

Authorities apprehended Fredrick Otieno Omondi in Kisumu, believing he played a crucial role in the events leading up to the brutal abduction and murder of Ayieko.

Omondi, a motorcycle rider, allegedly transported Victor Ouma, also known as Sisco, to the location where Onyango was abducted. Victor Ouma Okoth is currently in police custody and has been linked to the crime along with his deceased brother, Robert Wakolo Okoth, and several other unidentified individuals.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is pursuing various leads to uncover the full circumstances surrounding Onyango’s murder.

Detectives said they are diligently gathering evidence to ensure that all individuals involved are brought to justice as the investigation progresses.