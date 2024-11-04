Willis Ayieko Murder Suspect Linked to Series of Violent Robberies

Detectives have uncovered the true identity of a murder suspect, previously known as George Oduor Okoth, following a violent encounter that led to his death.

The suspect, linked to multiple violent robberies, was gunned down by police after a pursuit, during which they recovered two firearms—one belonging to the late Willis Ayieko.

The investigation revealed that “Oduor” was actually Robert Wakolo Okoth, who resided in the Rai area of Nyamasaria in Kisumu County. His father identified the body preserved at the JOOTRH mortuary and confirmed the suspect’s real name. He explained that his son used aliases, including George Oduor Okoth and Kim, to evade law enforcement.

A national ID card found in a police exhibit store for wanted criminals corroborated the father’s claims, confirming Robert’s true identity.

The DCI Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, which had been profiling a robbery suspect, connected the 34-year-old to a series of violent crimes, including the fatal shooting of Ms. Grace Awino Odero, an Mpesa attendant, on January 27, 2024.

During that incident, police arrested one suspect and recovered an AK-47 rifle stolen from a Ugandan police officer, as well as a Toyota Axio (Reg. No. KDL 301P) used in the robbery.

In another operation on May 3, 2024, detectives raided Robert’s Nyamasaria home based on intelligence leads and seized another AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 36 live rounds of ammunition.

Although Robert escaped again, police arrested his 17-year-old brother, a suspected accomplice, and charged him.

Additionally, Robert Wakolo was wanted by Kondele police for robbery with violence and possession of ammunition.