Mechanics Beaten to Death at Nairobi Garage Over Alleged Fuel Theft

Two mechanics were killed at a garage in Nairobi’s Ruai area after being accused of siphoning fuel from vehicles at the facility.

On Monday afternoon, other employees accused the men, identified as John Oduor Otieno and Emmanuel Oduor Martin, of stealing fuel from parked cars to sell. Their coworkers raised an alarm, which escalated to a violent attack. Tragically, the two men were beaten to death at the scene.

When police arrived, they found the victims’ bodies inside the garage, each displaying numerous injuries inflicted by blunt objects.

Following the incident, officers detained two suspects believed to be involved in the attack.

Authorities stressed that the suspects should have turned the men over to the police instead of resorting to violence.

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands to prevent similar tragedies. They emphasized the importance of allowing legal processes to handle such matters for a safer community.