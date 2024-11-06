Police Arrest Teachers for Photocopying Chemistry Exam Paper During KCSE

Police in Homa Bay County arrested eight teachers for allegedly participating in malpractices during the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

The teachers, employed at a secondary school in the Homa Bay Town constituency, were reportedly caught photocopying a Chemistry exam paper on Monday evening.

Sub-County Police Commander Emmanuel Kiplagat confirmed the incident, stating that the suspects took advantage of a candidate’s illness to photocopy the exam paper.

Kiplagat noted, “We still don’t know the motive behind reproducing copies of the paper.”

The arrested individuals include the center manager, invigilators, and teachers hired by the school’s board of management. A multi-agency team consisting of officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Police Service conducted the arrests.

“The evidence collected will be used in court. We are currently detaining the suspects at Homa Bay police station as we interrogate them to uncover their motives and intentions,” Kiplagat explained on Tuesday.

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Education replaced all exam officials at the school, allowing candidates to continue their exams uninterrupted.

Kiplagat emphasized the importance of maintaining exam integrity, stating, “We want students to take their exams in an environment free from interference. We will not hesitate to take action against anyone who undermines the integrity of the exams.”