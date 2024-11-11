DP Kithure Kindiki Vows to Support Ruto’s Vision as UDA Deputy Leader

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has officially appointed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as its new deputy party leader.

The party confirmed Kindiki’s appointment on Monday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

According to Cecily Mbarire, UDA’s National Chairperson, the NEC acknowledged that due to recent resolutions in the National Assembly, a Senate vote, and the application of certain constitutional provisions, H.E. Rigathi Gachagua can no longer serve as Deputy Party Leader.

Articles 75 (3) and 145 (7) of the Kenyan Constitution, alongside Article 8.2.19 of the UDA Party Constitution, mandate Gachagua’s departure from this role. Consequently, the NEC resolved to appoint H.E. Prof. Kithure Kindiki, EGH, as Deputy Party Leader effective immediately.

Following his appointment, Kindiki committed to supporting President William Ruto in achieving the UDA’s agenda for Kenya. He highlighted the significance of unity across the nation, saying, “I will carry out the responsibilities entrusted to me by the party to assist the President in achieving the party’s agenda and serving all members.”

Expressing gratitude, Kindiki noted, “It gives me pleasure today, as I thank the party and Almighty God for the privilege to assist this party as deputy party leader. The last few weeks have been momentous as we navigated the constitutional and judicial steps leading to this transition.”