Ruto Announces Policy Shift to Fulfill Campaign Pledges Starting 2025

President William Ruto has announced a radical shift in his administration’s policy, with plans to fulfill campaign pledges starting in 2025.

Speaking in Kwisero, Kakamega County on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Ruto revealed that his government would now take a new direction after addressing key challenges within his administration.

The President expressed confidence in his leadership, highlighting his success in stabilizing the economy and reducing inflation. He noted that the country is now on the right track, with a focus on continued progress.

In a subtle jab at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza administration had resolved “political disturbance” and eliminated divisive rhetoric, allowing the government to focus on its development agenda.

“We have stabilized the economy, inflation is now down, and we have addressed all the other issues that were disturbing us. Now, from this year, next year, and through 2026, we will focus on years of work,” Ruto told the residents of Kwisero.

He further emphasized, “The politics of disturbing one another is over. We have now united as Kenyans from all parts of the country, and we are focused on delivering our development commitments to the people of Kenya.”

Ruto also reassured Kenyans to expect significant infrastructure developments, particularly in the area of roads.

“You will start seeing a difference in road issues because they are very important. They help farmers transport their harvest and make general transportation easier,” he explained.

While acknowledging the challenges his administration has faced, President Ruto reiterated his commitment to making a difference in the country. He emphasized his determination to create lasting change, ensuring that every Kenyan feels a sense of belonging.

“We want to create a unified nation,” Ruto said.

He further hailed the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), stating, “No one applies to be sick, so I urge every Kenyan to register. Under the defunct NHIF, only 9 million Kenyans were registered. Do you want to see only a few people benefiting from the healthcare system?” Ruto asked.