Kiambu Road Nightclubs Face Shutdown: ‘We’re Coming For You,” says Duale

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has identified five clubs along Kiambu Road that operate within a residential zone.

In a Wednesday night interview, he reaffirmed the illegality of establishing nightclubs in such areas and warned that he would shut them down.

“We are coming for them; they have already been assessed,” he stated during his appearance on Citizen TV.

CS Duale emphasized the necessity for clubs in residential areas to comply with regulatory measures. “It is very illegal to place clubs in residential areas. If you must do it, you need to implement specific compliance measures, such as soundproofing,” he explained.

He insisted that clubs in residential zones will no longer be permitted to operate unless they fully adhere to soundproofing and environmental laws.

“The era of impunity by club owners and private developers must end,” Duale declared.

The Cabinet Secretary recently directed the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to launch a crackdown on noise polluters, particularly targeting clubs, nighttime construction, improper waste disposal, and air quality issues.

According to Duale, this initiative will be part of a broader anti-pollution campaign led by the NEMA Police Unit, aiming to tackle the rising pollution trend that concerns many residents, especially in Nairobi and environs.