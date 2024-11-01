Deputy IG Urges Action Against Gender-Based Violence as 97 Women Murdered

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Langat reported that at least 97 women were killed in the past three months, raising alarm about the escalating femicide in the country.

During a media briefing, Langat urged Kenyans to collaborate closely with security agencies to combat gender-based violence.

“Murders against women have increased, with 97 cases reported in the last three months,” Langat stated, emphasizing the urgent need for focused action and collaboration to address the vice.

Langat also disclosed that police have arrested and arraigned several suspects linked to the murders.

This alarming update follows a recent call from the Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya (FIDA), which urged President William Ruto to declare femicide a national crisis.

On Tuesday, October 29, FIDA raised concerns about the rising murder rates of women and girls, demanding that President Ruto address the nation and declare femicide a national crisis and disaster.

FIDA also called on Ruto to assure the public of his administration’s commitment to protecting women and girls across the country. The organization stressed that both domestic violence and increasing femicide are acts that must be unequivocally condemned.

“President Ruto must address the nation and speak to women and girls, providing a clear and unwavering commitment to their right to life, safety, and security,” FIDA demanded. “The President should officially declare femicide a national crisis and disaster, assuring the public that his administration is actively working to protect women and girls.”

Additionally, FIDA called for the National Police Service to issue a comprehensive update on the status of investigations within the next 14 days.

“In 2024, FIDA-Kenya is aware of at least 30 cases of women who have died at the hands of intimate partners due to domestic violence and femicide. The brutality of their murders reflects a dangerous and unresolved national crisis,” FIDA observed.