Kenya Army Welcomes Refurbished Helicopters from Chinese Firm

The Kenya Army has officially received a fleet of refurbished Z9 helicopters from the China Aviation Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) at the Kenya Army Corps of Aviation in Embakasi Garrison.

Lieutenant General David Tarus, Commander of the Kenya Army, commissioned these helicopters on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

This partnership between the Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) and CATIC marks a significant advancement in enhancing Kenya’s military capabilities. The collaboration includes military equipment acquisition, technology transfer, joint training, and strategic cooperation, all aimed at improving Kenya’s operational readiness and defense infrastructure.

Lt. Gen. Tarus praised CATIC’s support, calling the partnership a vital step forward for Kenya Army Aviation in protecting the nation and ensuring regional security. He highlighted that the refurbished helicopters would enable soldiers to carry out their duties more effectively.

“Our partnership fosters a culture of collaboration and trust,” Lt. Gen. Tarus stated. “Together, we will continue to innovate, improve, and push the boundaries of military aviation. Success in the airspace relies not only on advanced technology but also on strong relationships between nations.”

Mr. Li Houding, Vice President of CATIC, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating that the collaboration would leverage aviation technology expertise to drive progress.

“Through joint research and development and the sharing of best practices in aircraft maintenance, we aim to enhance the capabilities of Kenya Army Aviation,” he added.

The Z9 helicopter, designed primarily for troop transport, represents a sophisticated addition to the Kenya Army’s aviation arsenal.