Kenyan and Haitian Troops Target Gang Leader “Barbecue” in Major Operation

The Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) confirmed it carried out a strategic operation on Sunday, November 24, 2024, in Bas-Delmas, Port-au-Prince, targeting notorious gang leader Jimmy Chérisier, also known as “Barbecue.”

During the mission, MSSM eliminated several armed gang members, recovered a stolen excavator, and destroyed a vehicle used by the criminals. The operation culminated in the demolition of Chérisier’s residence, although officials confirmed the gang leaders were not present at the time.

Specialized units of the Haitian National Police (HNP) partnered with MSSM to disrupt the activities of the “Viv Ansanm” criminal coalition. In a statement, MSSM emphasized its commitment to apprehending gang leaders and restoring safety to the region.

“These operations specifically target those terrorizing innocent civilians. MSSM remains resolute in its mission and will not relent until justice is served,” the statement read.

MSSM urged Haitians and international partners to support these efforts, calling for cooperation during this decisive phase of the security campaign.

“We call on all Haitians of goodwill, along with national and international partners, to lend their support, cooperation, and collaboration as we enter this critical and decisive phase of operations,” MSS implored.