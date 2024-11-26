Ruto’s Harambee Regulation Bill Faces Senate Rejection

Kenyan senators have strongly rejected the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, 2024, which aimed to regulate participation in harambees.

The Bill, introduced by President William Ruto through Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, sought to bar political aspirants from participating in harambees for at least three years before a general election.

Harambee, derived from the Kiswahili phrase meaning “all pull together,” is a long-standing tradition in Kenya that embodies community self-help. This practice has supported development projects and provided financial assistance for essential needs like education and medical bills.

The senators argued that the Bill would erode the spirit of unity and brotherhood that harambees have fostered for decades. They emphasized the critical role these fundraisers play in building schools, churches, and other community facilities.

Exemptions and New Regulations

While the Bill proposed significant restrictions, it exempted certain forms of fundraising. Tithes and offerings collected under the authority of registered religious organizations were excluded, as long as the funds were directed toward developmental projects benefiting the association.

Similarly, funds raised through raffles, lotteries, or activities authorized under the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act were exempted.

Private fundraising appeals conducted by close family members to support their relatives were also allowed under the proposed law.

However, the Bill introduced stringent regulations for harambees. Organizers would be required to obtain a permit, with the state responsible for vetting the venue and individuals leading the fundraiser. They would also need to declare the purpose of the Harambee and specify the target amount to be raised.

Additionally, organizers would be mandated to submit financial reports to the government every three months after the event. The state would have the authority to inspect the financial records of beneficiaries to ensure transparency. Contributors would also need to disclose the sources of their donations to curb corruption.

Strong Opposition from Senators

Senators criticized the Bill, claiming it would unfairly punish vulnerable Kenyans who rely on harambees for survival. They highlighted the tradition’s role in addressing pressing needs, such as paying school fees and covering medical expenses.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale shared a personal testimony, illustrating the importance of harambees. “I would be the last person to fight the harambee spirit because, without the Sh100 contribution from Mwilista Lihalang’ang’a in 1976, I would not have completed my education at Musingu High School,” he said.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina also condemned the Bill, describing it as ill-advised. “Regulating this kind of fundraising ensures we condemn this generation to poverty. I completely detest that approach,” he stated.

Conclusion

The senators’ rejection of the Bill underscores the importance of harambees in Kenya’s socio-economic fabric. By opposing restrictions, lawmakers defended a tradition that embodies community spirit and provides a lifeline for many.

While concerns about corruption persist, the overwhelming sentiment in the Senate reflects the belief that harambees remain a cornerstone of Kenya’s identity and a vital tool for uplifting communities.