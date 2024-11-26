Poll Reveals Top 10 List of Most Effective Governors in 2024

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has been ranked as the top-performing county boss in Kenya, according to the latest poll by Politrack Africa.

In the 2024 ratings for the most transformative governor, Barasa led with an impressive 76.5 percent, followed by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki in second place with 75.1 percent.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntuntu secured third place with 73.2 percent, while Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi ranked fourth with 70.7 percent. Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga tied for sixth place, both scoring 68.9 percent.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza followed in seventh place with 68.2 percent, and Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo ranked eighth with 66.2 percent. Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Hassan took the ninth position with 65.4 percent, while Siaya Governor James Orengo rounded out the top ten with 63.8 percent.

The survey, which evaluated governor performance in Kenya for 2024, asked participants about their satisfaction with their governor’s performance, public participation, and compliance with the County Governments Act of 2012. The research also focused on the implementation and transparency of automated revenue collection systems across counties.

Data for the poll was collected from 3,211 respondents, with additional input from the Office of the Controller of Budget, the Auditor General, and youth and public representatives. The results revealed that the average approval rating for governors stood at 55.8 percent.

Politrack Africa noted that if current trends persist, about half of the governors with ratings above the 50.0 percent median may stand a good chance for re-election, while the others may face difficulties convincing voters.

The poll further emphasized the need for county governments to prioritize transparency and public communication to build trust. It also urged the national government to offer more support to counties with leadership challenges.

The survey was self-funded by Politrack Africa to ensure impartiality and independence in its reporting.