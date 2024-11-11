Magistrate Sets Judgment Date for Waititu, Wife in Kiambu Tender Scandal

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has urged the Anti-Corruption Court to convict former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife, Susan Wangari Ndungu, for the alleged embezzlement of Kes.588 million from Kiambu County.

Ingonga accused the couple and three others, including county officials, of using their positions to illegally secure a multi-million-shilling road upgrade contract for their close associates. The charges, including theft, corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office, stem from the Kes.588,198,328 tender awarded in February 2018.

The tender, intended to upgrade roads to bituminous standards, was controversially awarded to Testimony Enterprises, a company believed to have been improperly selected.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, representing the DPP, emphasized that the prosecution had presented compelling evidence to support the charges.

“We urge the court to find that the prosecution has presented overwhelming evidence to prove all the charges against Waititu, his wife, and the co-accused, warranting a conviction,” Monda stated.

The trial saw 32 witnesses testify, with 129 exhibits submitted to establish the accused’s involvement in the corrupt scheme. A key element is the alleged role of Luka Mwangi Wahinya, the Transport Chief Officer, accused of improperly awarding the tender.

It is also claimed that Waititu, as Kiambu County Governor, had an indirect private interest in the tender process.

Magistrate Nzyoki has scheduled the judgment date for February 11, 2025.