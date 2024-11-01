International Diplomats Express Alarm Over Rising Abductions in Kenya

Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Kenya have voiced serious concerns regarding the rising reports of abductions and enforced disappearances in the country.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, October 31, 2024, they highlighted that arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances persist despite High Court rulings. They emphasized the need for Kenyan leaders to uphold the rule of law and ensure compliance with judicial decisions.

“We are concerned about ongoing reports of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances despite High Court rulings. It is crucial to ensure the rule of law prevails and that judicial rulings are followed,” the statement said.

The ambassadors also pointed out that Kenya’s Constitution guarantees human rights and fundamental freedoms for its citizens.

“Kenya’s own Constitution and National Legislation define the rights and fundamental freedoms to which each citizen is entitled,” the statement noted. “It establishes the Bill of Rights as the framework for the country’s economic and social policies. Upholding human rights fosters stability and prosperity.”

The council called for transparent investigations into the abductions, reiterating their commitment to support Kenya in promoting and protecting human rights.

“Swift and transparent investigations will enable Kenya to demonstrate its commitment to upholding rights as it takes its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council,” they added.

The council acknowledged the challenges ahead and expressed its readiness to assist Kenya in mobilizing the political will necessary for meaningful change.