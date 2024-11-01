Harambee Stars Overhaul: Firat Adds New Talent, Drops 10 Players Ahead of South Sudan Clash

Harambee Stars Head Coach Engin Firat has made sweeping changes to the squad for the return leg against South Sudan in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers.

After a disappointing 2-0 loss in the first match, Firat has introduced fresh talent and retained key players, aiming for a strong comeback on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda.

The reshuffled lineup features 11 new players, including Abud Omar (Kenya Police FC), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari), Ian Karani (Kariobangi Sharks), David Ochieng (Kenya Police FC), and Charles Momanyi (Tusker FC).

Other new faces are Fidel Origa (Bandari), Caleb Olilo (Posta Rangers), Mooitian Leshan (Ulinzi Stars), Ryan Ogam (Tusker FC), Moses Shuma (Kakamega Homeboyz), and Francis Kahiro (KCB).

These players now have the opportunity to prove their skills as Kenya gears up to co-host the CHAN tournament in February 2025.

In a notable shakeup, Firat has dropped over 10 players from the original squad, including standout defender Alphonce Omija from Gor Mahia, Musa Mohammed, Victor Omune, and Sydney Lokale. The dropped players also feature Ibrahim Wanzala (goalkeeper, Kakamega Homeboyz), Geoffrey Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Bernard Ondiek (Posta Rangers), Brian Eshihanda (Kakamega Homeboyz), and Andreas Odhiambo (Kariobangi Sharks).

Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars), Matthias Isogol (Mara Sugar), and Mathew Tegisi (Shabana) are also absent from the updated lineup.

Despite the major revisions, Firat has retained crucial players like Austine Odhiambo from Gor Mahia, an influential midfielder, Tusker FC’s rising talent Chrispine Erambo, and versatile Gor Mahia player Ronney Onyango.

Here is the complete traveling squad:

Goalkeepers:

Byrne Odhiambo (Bandari), Faruk Shikalo (KCB)

Defenders:

Abud Omar (Kenya Police FC), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari), Ian Karani (Kariobangi Sharks), David Ochieng (Kenya Police FC), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police FC), Charles Momanyi (Tusker FC)

Midfielders:

Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Marvin Nabwire (Kenya Police FC), Issa Lumumba (Ulinzi Stars), Fidel Origa (Bandari), Chrispine Erambo (Tusker FC), Vincent Owino (Nairobi City Stars), Caleb Olilo (Posta Rangers), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Mooitian Leshan (Ulinzi Stars)

Forwards:

Patrick Otieno (KCB), Ryan Ogam (Tusker FC), Moses Shuma (Kakamega Homeboyz), Francis Kahiro (KCB).

With this revamped squad, Firat and his team look to turn the tables and secure a win in the return leg.