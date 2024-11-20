Health Ministry Introduces New Guidelines for Newborn Care

The Ministry of Health has rolled out comprehensive guidelines to improve newborn care and reduce neonatal deaths in Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa introduced the initiative on Monday at the Homa Bay Kenya Medical Training College grounds, coinciding with World Prematurity Day, a global event raising awareness about premature births.

CS Barasa emphasized that prematurity is the leading cause of death among children under five years worldwide. In Kenya, 12 percent of live births annually are preterm, with neonatal deaths accounting for 51 percent of under-five mortality, according to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey. The neonatal mortality rate stands at 21 per 1,000 live births.

The guidelines include a newborn care training package designed to equip healthcare workers with essential skills to manage and care for newborns effectively.

“Many neonatal deaths are preventable with proven, cost-effective interventions,” said CS Barasa, highlighting the role of timely and specialized care.

Breast milk, respiratory support, and advanced equipment like CPAP machines, caffeine citrate, and supplemental oxygen were highlighted as critical for saving premature babies. To address these needs, the Ministry distributed CPAP machines during the launch to support newborns with breathing complications.

USAID contributed by donating over 1,000 CPAP machines, which will be allocated to hospitals across the country to enhance neonatal care.

“Homa Bay County will be receiving 18 of these machines, which will be distributed to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo South County Hospital, and Ndhiwa Level IV Hospital,” said Homabay Governor Wanga.

Additionally, the Ministry has developed standardized data collection and monitoring systems to track newborn care indicators in all admitting facilities.

With these measures, the Ministry of Health aims to strengthen Kenya’s healthcare system and save the lives of countless newborns. This initiative represents a significant step towards reducing neonatal mortality and improving child health outcomes nationwide.