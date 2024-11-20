Wetangula Directs MPs to Cut Costs by Using SGR for East African Games

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has instructed Members of Parliament (MPs) participating in the 14th East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games in Mombasa to travel exclusively by the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to cut costs.

The games, scheduled from December 6 to December 18, 2024, were established in 2009 to strengthen ties between the parliaments of East African countries. MPs from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, South Sudan, and Somalia are set to attend.

Wetangula emphasized the importance of cost-saving measures during his Parliament address on Tuesday, November 19. He said, “I have directed, and I want to repeat, that as much as possible, we will focus on cost-cutting measures. All of you, including myself, will travel to Mombasa by SGR.”

He further explained that MPs should coordinate with the Clerk’s office and the Table office to arrange travel. “This is to ensure that we can accommodate as many participants as possible,” Wetangula added.

The upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Games will feature a range of sports, including football, golf, athletics, tug of war, volleyball, netball, basketball, and darts for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Wetangula also called on Mombasa leaders to prepare thoroughly for the event. “We encourage our colleagues in Mombasa to prepare a warm welcome for both our local and regional participants,” he said, emphasizing the importance of smooth event execution.