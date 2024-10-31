President Ruto, Wetang’ula Back Request for Diwali Public Holiday in Kenya

President William Ruto has pledged to consider the Hindu community’s request to declare Diwali a national public holiday.

Leaders from the Indian community asked the President to recognize their faith with a public holiday, similar to those granted to other major religions in Kenya.

A Hindu teacher highlighted the importance of recognizing Diwali as a public holiday so that they can celebrate alongside other Kenyans.

“This is not just for us; we care about this country. A Hindu public holiday will make us proud to be Kenyans, and we want to celebrate with all of you,” he stated.

In response, President Ruto, who hosted Diwali celebrations at the State House, announced that the government will consider making the day a public holiday starting in 2025.

“I will ensure it undergoes the necessary government process,” the President explained. He added that the proposal must follow legal procedures through Parliament before being officially gazetted.

“The Speaker is here; if this is to happen, it must go all the way to Parliament. But I assure you that we will have made a decision by the next Diwali,” Ruto stated.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula expressed his support for the initiative, declaring his readiness to present the issue in Parliament.

“Your Excellency, if you choose to designate a holiday for the Hindu community, I will swiftly put it to a vote in Parliament,” he said.

Diwali, often called the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the spiritual triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

President Ruto also encouraged the Asian community to take pride in their place in Kenya. He assured Kenyans that his administration would not interfere with the right to practice religion.

Ruto vowed that the government would by all means protect the sacred provision of the right to worship for all Kenyans, regardless of their faith.

“The preamble of our constitution acknowledges us as Kenyans. The supremacy of God in all creations means that we protect the place of religion, and we will safeguard every Kenyan’s right to worship God in their own way,” he stated.