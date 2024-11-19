Family of Missing Wajir MCA Receives KES.1.6M

On Sunday, the United Democratic Party Movement (UDM) donated KES 1.65 million to the family of missing Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA), Yussuf Hussein, popularly known as Tolfiyow.

During the donation, UDM party leader Ali Roba expressed his sympathy for the pain and distress the family has faced since Hussein’s disappearance on September 13. He acknowledged the emotional toll the family has endured over the past two months.

Roba urged the relevant authorities and security agencies to locate the MCA, and if found guilty of any wrongdoing, to promptly bring him to court.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and any other agencies that may be holding Honourable Yussuf to immediately bring him to court,” Roba stated.

Mandera County Senator Ali Roba, who also leads UDM, expressed deep sorrow over the alleged abduction of Yussuf Hussein. He emphasized that if there were any allegations against Hussein, he should be allowed to face justice through the proper legal channels.

Roba made these remarks at the party headquarters while welcoming new members from Dagoretti. He assured that UDM would continue to follow up on the matter to ensure justice is served.

Before his abduction, reports indicated that Hussein had been summoned by the Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee (CSIC).

A letter dated August 6, 2024, allegedly signed by Kwale County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo, had requested Hussein’s attendance at a security meeting.

However, after Hussein’s abduction, Ngumo denied issuing any summons, complicating the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of the Della Anole MCA.