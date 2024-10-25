Mystery Deepens: Body from Lake Yahud Not That of Missing MCA Yusuf Hussein Ahmed

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Wajir MCA Yusuf Hussein Ahmed deepened after two DNA tests confirmed that the body recovered from Lake Yahud is not his.

On Thursday, the family announced that pathologists had ruled out any match. “The results show that the body is not his,” a family member revealed.

The DNA testing was conducted by two pathologists—one hired privately by the family and another from the government. They collected samples from Ahmed’s mother and two brothers, along with tissue from the unidentified body currently stored at the Wajir Hospital Mortuary.

The unidentified body, of Somali origin and measuring six feet two inches, remains a mystery. Pathologists noted that the body showed no signs of burns or mutilation, although decomposition had damaged some areas. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the face, which resulted in internal bleeding in the head.

Earlier reports suggesting the body was Ahmed’s led to protests in Wajir, where locals expressed anger toward the county’s security agencies.

Ahmed, the Della Anole Ward MCA, disappeared on September 13 after reportedly being abducted in Nairobi by unknown individuals.

The family also disclosed that Ahmed had been summoned by the Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee (CSIC) before his abduction.

However, County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo, who chairs the committee, denied this claim. A letter dated August 6, 2024, allegedly signed by Ngumo, asked Ahmed to attend a meeting regarding “security issues.”

According to the taxi driver, Wambua Kioko, armed men in two unmarked Toyota Land Cruiser Prados intercepted their vehicle in Nairobi and forcibly removed Ahmed. The identity of the body found in Wajir remains unresolved.