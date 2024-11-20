DP Kindiki Challenges Public Officials to Meet the Demands of Kenya’s Vibrant Democracy

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged all public officials to work harder, smarter, faster, and more efficiently to keep up with Kenya’s dynamic democracy.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Tuesday, Kindiki stressed the government’s essential role in meeting the needs of the people.

“In the context of Kenya’s vibrant democracy, we must work harder, faster, and more efficiently to stay in step with the dynamic nature of our country,” he stated.

Kindiki reiterated his commitment to working closely with public officials to ensure the government delivers on its mandate for the welfare of Kenyans. He emphasized that public officials must honor their commitments, noting that accountability requires transparency, regular reporting, and evaluation.

“I promise you, from where I sit, to support you and work with all other colleagues as we collectively deliver a better Kenya—an inclusive Kenya that is sensitive to the needs of its people,” Kindiki added.

The Deputy President also called for increased harmony and coherence between different arms and levels of government to better serve the public. He pointed out that all branches and levels of government are part of a single entity—the Government of the Republic of Kenya—and must work together seamlessly.

“We are all part of one government of the Republic of Kenya,” Kindiki emphasized.

“Under your leadership, Your Excellency, we aim to build greater harmony and coherence among the arms of government and the two levels of government,” he stated.

Kindiki further defended his call for unity, reminding officials that sovereign power rests with the people of Kenya, and effective leadership is crucial to serving their needs.