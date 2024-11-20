EACC Nabs Two for Demanding Kes. 2 Million from Govt Official in Extortion Scheme

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested two suspects for allegedly attempting to extort Kes. 2 million from the Director General of a State Corporation.

The arrest is part of a larger crackdown on individuals extorting money from senior government officials by claiming to possess damaging information.

According to EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the suspects, Francis Onyango and Abigail Janai, told the government officail they could help withdraw a court petition related to an alleged embezzlement of public funds at the State Corporation.

After receiving a complaint, the Commission launched an operation on Friday, leading to the arrest of the suspects at Bonds Restaurant in Nairobi. The two were caught after allegedly receiving Kes. 1.7 million, part of the Kes. 2 million they had demanded.

Ngumbi explained, “The two are believed to be part of a growing number of litigious individuals in the country who pose as public-spirited citizens and passionate advocates for good governance. They file petitions against government officials in court and then demand large bribes to withdraw the cases.”

The suspects were processed at the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station and later booked at Kilimani Police Station.

The Commission later released them on police bail pending further investigation.